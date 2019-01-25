Jammu-Srinagar highway off limits for 5th day due to landslides

Jammu: The Jammu-Srinagar highway remained closed on Friday for the fifth consecutive day due to landslides in Ramban district. "Fresh snowfall has occurred on both sides of the Jawahar Tunnel today and it is raining along the highway stretch in other places in Ramban," Senior Superintendent of Police of traffic in rural Kashmir Muzaffar Ahmad Shah told IANS.

Landslides hit Gagroo, Anokhi Fall and Battery Chashma areas of the strategic highway. The debris were yet to be cleared. The clearance operation were on hold due to bad weather, he said. "For the safety of travellers, we have decided not to allow traffic on the highway today unless it is absolutely safe to do so.

"Intending travellers are advised not to undertake the journey without contacting our control rooms in Jammu and Srinagar to know the latest status," he added. All essentials of life are routed into the landlocked Kashmir Valley through this highway.

Hoarders and profiteers hike prices of essentials by creating artificial scarcity each time the highway remains closed for a longer period.