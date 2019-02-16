हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
ceasefire violation

Jawan injured after Pakistan violates ceasefire in Nowshera sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri

The ceasefire violation was reported at around 4 pm.

Jawan injured after Pakistan violates ceasefire in Nowshera sector of Jammu and Kashmir&#039;s Rajouri
Representational image

Srinagar: Pakistan on Saturday violated ceasefire in Nowshera sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district. The ceasefire violation, which left a soldier injured, was reported at around 4 pm.

The jawan was injured in the ceasefire violation at Baba Khodi area of the same sector. The Army retaliated and an exchange of fire took place in the area. 

In another incident, an Army officer died in an explosion in the Rajouri sector along the Line of Control. The Major-rank Army officer was killed while defusing an Improvised Explosive Device (IED).

The IED was apparently planted by "enemy forces within Indian territory" in Nowshera sector and set off when an Army officer, along with his men, was patrolling the area, officials said.

The martyred Army officer is from the Corps of Engineers. The IED was planted 1.5 kms inside the Line of Control in the Naushera sector of Rajouri district.

The incident comes two days after 40 CRPF personnel were martyred in a terror attack in Pulwama district of south Kashmir. The deadly attack, claimed by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed, has triggered a nation-wide outrage with people protesting all across the country.

Tags:
ceasefire violationJammu and KashmirRajouri
Next
Story

Army officer killed in IED explosion in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri

Must Watch

PT1M54S

Breaking News: Major killed IED blast in Nowshera Sector

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close