हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
PSA

J&K Administration revokes PSA against Shah Faesal, PDP leaders Sartaj Madani, Peer Mansoor

The Jammu and Kashmir Administration on Wednesday revoked the stringent Public Safety Act against former IAS officer-turned-politician Shah Faesal and two PDP members, including the maternal uncle of former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti.

J&amp;K Administration revokes PSA against Shah Faesal, PDP leaders Sartaj Madani, Peer Mansoor

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Administration on Wednesday revoked the stringent Public Safety Act against former IAS officer-turned-politician Shah Faesal and two PDP members, including the maternal uncle of former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti.

The controversial Public Safety Act (PSA) against Faesal, which was extended by three months on May 14, has now been superseded by the order on Wednesday from the Home Department of the Union Territory.

Faesal, who was under detention after scrapping of Jammu and Kashmir's special status, was booked under the PSA in February this year, with his detention being extended barely hours before it was to come to an end.

The Home Department also revoked the stringent act against senior PDP leaders Sartaj Madani and Peer Mansoor.

Madani was lodged with National Conference general secretary Ali Mohammed Sagar at a government bungalow. Their detention had been extended on May 5 for a period of three months. 

Tags:
PSAJ&K administrationShah FaesalPDPSartaj MadaniPeer Mansoor
Next
Story

Top Jaish-e-Mohammad commander and IED expert Abdul Rehman killed in Pulwama encounter
  • 2,07,615Confirmed
  • 5,815Deaths

Full coverage

  • 63,95,328Confirmed
  • 3,80,580Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT15M9S

Video: Cyclone Nisarga makes landfall in Maharashtra's Alibaug, to enter Mumbai soon