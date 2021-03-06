J&K: Ammunition and explosives recovered from hideout in Reasi district, one arrested

Jammu: The Jammu Kashmir Police arrested a man and busted a hideout with arms and ammunition from Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on Friday.

Reyaz Ahmed, 21, was apprehended by a police team from Mahore town. During interrogation in the presence of the executive magistrate, he disclosed the whereabouts of a hideout located between Makhidhar and upper Shikari ridge of Mahore tehsil, with a cache of arms and ammunition.

A joint search operation by the Jammu Kashmir Police and the Army was launched in the area and two UBGL and MGL, five grenades, one RPG, three mortar bombs, 80 rounds of ammunition and explosive material were recovered.

As per the investigation, the consignment was sent by Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Khobaib (resident of Doda and now based in Pakistan) to be delivered to a person from Gool in Ramban district.

Khobaib has been continuously trying to send in money and arms to the Jammu region to revive terrorist activities in the Chenab valley by recruiting young boys for the outfit, the officials said.

This is the third big recovery of arms and ammunition from the area this week, officials added.

On Wednesday, a terrorist hideout in the forest area of Seer/Pastoona was busted by a police team along with 42 RR and 180 Bn CRPF.

After receiving information about terrorist hideout, a joint search and operation in the said area was launched.

Confirming the development, the police said that during the search, one hideout of the proscribed outfit Hizb-ul-Mujahideen was busted and subsequently destroyed.