J&K: Encounter on between security forces and terrorists in Shopian, 2 to 3 militants trapped

SRINGAR: An encounter began security forces and terrorists in Gahand Harmain village in south Kashmir's Shopian district. At least two to three militants are trapped in the area, sources told Zee News.

The encounter started in orchards areas of the hilly areas. Exchange of fire is currently going on between security forces and terrorists.

More details are awaited.

Last week, counter-insurgency units of Rashtriya Rifles (RR) and special operations group (SOG) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police shot down two terrorists in Imam Sahib area of Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district.