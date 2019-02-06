हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Encounter

J&K: Encounter underway between security forces and terrorists at Pulwama

J&amp;K: Encounter underway between security forces and terrorists at Pulwama
Representational image

SRINAGAR: An exchange of fire is currently underway between security forces and terrorists at Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.

According to reports, the region around Chakoora village in Litter area has been cordoned off. 

Acting on a tip-off, the state police launched a cordon and search operation.

Police said following specific information about the presence of militants in Chakoora village in Litter area, the security forces started a cordon and search operation.

"As the cordon around the hidden militants was tightened, they fired at the security forces, triggering an encounter," a police officer said.

Almost simultaneously, clashes between civilian protesters and the security personnel broke out some distance away from the site of the gunfight.

In a separate incident, terrorists Wednesday fired a grenade at a CRPF camp in Kulgam which blasted in open ground. One security personnel sustained splinter injuries and was immediately evacuated to Govt Hospital, Kulgam. His condition is now stable.

