J&K govt orders sealing of educational institutions run by Jamat-affiliate Falah-e-Aam Trust within 15 days

Fraudulent and illegal activities were found after an extensive probe into the functioning of these schools and the authorities decided to issue orders on the 'cessation of academic activities' in FAT-run schools.

Written by - Ritesh K Srivastava|Edited by: Ritesh K Srivastava|Last Updated: Jun 15, 2022, 11:18 AM IST
SRINAGAR: In a major decision, the Jammu and Kashmir Administration has banned the educational institutions run by Falah-e-Aam Trust (FAT), an affiliate of the proscribed Jamat-e-Islami organization. According to news agency ANI, the J&K Administration said that all educational institutions run by the Falah-e-Aam Trust (FAT) will be sealed within 15 days.

It further stated that all students studying in such institutions will enroll in nearby govt schools. “No new admission will be taken and registrations will be done, the J&K govt said.

The J&K Administration has also directed the Chief and Zonal Education Officer concerned to make this announcement public via newspapers and other available media.

 

 

Before the J&K Administration issued the orders on sealing of FAT-run schools came, it was found that all these schools were existing on 'illegally-acquired government and community land.'

Fraudulent and illegal activities were found after an extensive probe into the functioning of these schools and the authorities decided to issue orders on the 'cessation of academic activities' in FAT-run schools.

 

