J&K imposes curbs on non-essential movement amid surge in COVID-19 cases

Srinagar: In view of the surge in COVID-19 cases and Omicron, Jammu and Kashmir government on Thursday imposed complete restrictions on non-essential movement from every Friday (2 pm) to Monday (6 am), said order by the government of Jammu and Kashmir.

Pregnant Women Employees will be exempted from physical attendance. They shall be allowed to work from home, added the order.

"An increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in the entire J&K and the presence of a variant of concern (Omicron), the State Executive Committee, in the exercise of the powers conferred upon it under Section 24 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 orders the following," the order said.

"That there shall be a complete restriction on non-essential movement in the entire UT of J&K from every Friday 2.00 pm to Monday 6.00 am, henceforth; Pregnant Women Employees will be exempted from physical attendance. They shall be allowed to work from home," added the order.

The total number of active cases present in Jammu and Kashmir is 26,236. The total number of recoveries recorded so far in the union territory stood at 3,41,854, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The cumulative death toll so far in the union territory stood at 4,579, added the health bulletin.

