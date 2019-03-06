हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
ceasefire violation

J&K: Pakistan violates ceasefire in Rajouri's Sunderbani sector, India retaliates

Pakistan's ceasefire violation across the Line of Control (LoC) in Sunderbani sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district continued till 4:30 am on Wednesday.

SRINAGAR: Pakistan's ceasefire violation across the Line of Control (LoC) in Sunderbani sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district continued till 4:30 am on Wednesday.

"The firing continued till 4.30. a.m. Indian positions retaliated strongly," Defence Ministry spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Devender Anand said. A soldier was injured in Kalal area of Rajouri in the firing. 

 

his is the third ceasefire violation by Pakistan on Tuesday. 

After violating ceasefire in Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch and in Nowshera sector, Pakistan had resorted to unprovoked firing in Sunderbani on Tuesday evening."Pakistan continues its nefarious designs and again initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by heavy shelling with mortars and firing of small arms along LoC in Sunderbani sector, district Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir)," officials here said.

Indian Army immediately retaliated back strongly and effectively, officials said.

ceasefire violationSunderbaniRajouriPakistan
