Jammu and Kashmir

J&K Police busts illegal sex determination racket in Samba

The gang was operating the illegal centre in a rented house in Nonath village in Ghagwal area of the district.

J&amp;K Police busts illegal sex determination racket in Samba

Samba: The district police on Thursday busted a racket involved in conducting illegal sex determination tests in a rented house in the district.

The gang was operating the illegal centre in a rented house in Nonath village in Ghagwal area of the district.

"Acting on reliable information regarding activities in the Nonath area for conducting of illegal sex determination tests, a police team conducted a raid in the house and seized an ultrasound machine and other equipment used for conducting illegal sex determination tests. Three sharp weapons have also been seized from their car," stated an official release.

Police also arrested accused involved in operating the illegal centre while few women were also detained for interrogation.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shakti Pathak said, "A case has been registered under relevant sections. 

Further probe is underway."Further investigation is underway.

Tags:
Jammu and KashmirSambaIllegal sex determination
