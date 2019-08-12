J&K Police writes to service providers on malicious social media campaign on Kashmir

Srinagar: A week after lockdown of Kashmir Valley post Centre`s announcement about scrapping Article 370, Jammu and Kashmir Police has claimed that malicious campaign was spread on social media. The state police has written to service providers to take action against Twitter handles and other such posts on social media who are spreading misinformation.

"There is a malicious campaign launched on the social media about situation in Kashmir. We have taken it up with service providers... this campaign has been manifested from outside," said S.P. Pani, Inspector General of Kashmir.

There have been several handles under scanner of the Intelligence Bureau and security grid who are constantly monitoring attempts to whip up sentiments from outside Kashmir even as Valley remains cut off from mobile and internet connectivity. The security grid has been trying hard to dispel any rumours and mischievious campaign to spread panic among the people. Even as people in Kashmir do not have to access phone or internet.