close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jammu and Kashmir

J&K Police writes to service providers on malicious social media campaign on Kashmir

The security grid has been trying hard to dispel any rumours and mischievious campaign to spread panic among the people.

J&amp;K Police writes to service providers on malicious social media campaign on Kashmir
File photo

Srinagar: A week after lockdown of Kashmir Valley post Centre`s announcement about scrapping Article 370, Jammu and Kashmir Police has claimed that malicious campaign was spread on social media. The state police has written to service providers to take action against Twitter handles and other such posts on social media who are spreading misinformation.

"There is a malicious campaign launched on the social media about situation in Kashmir. We have taken it up with service providers... this campaign has been manifested from outside," said S.P. Pani, Inspector General of Kashmir.

There have been several handles under scanner of the Intelligence Bureau and security grid who are constantly monitoring attempts to whip up sentiments from outside Kashmir even as Valley remains cut off from mobile and internet connectivity. The security grid has been trying hard to dispel any rumours and mischievious campaign to spread panic among the people. Even as people in Kashmir do not have to access phone or internet.

Tags:
Jammu and KashmirSrinagararticle 370EidJammu
Next
Story

Not a single bullet fired in J&K, all is peaceful: Principal Secretary Rohit Kansal

Must Watch

PT15M2S

Aaj Ka Samachar: Watch top stories of the day in detail