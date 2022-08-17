Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbagh Singh on Wednesday made a big announcement that they have identified the terrorist who killed Sunil Kumar, a Kashmiri Pandit, in the Shopian district and attacked his brother on Tuesday.

They have been identified and will be given stringent punishment, Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbagh Singh said on Wednesday. "We have identified the two suspects who had killed him (Sunil Kumar). Follow-up action is going and we are working on it, " the DGP told reporters on the sidelines of a function here.

He said stringent punishment will be handed out to those involved in the killing of Sunil Kumar. Terrorists shot dead the Kashmiri Pandit and injured his cousin on Tuesday at an apple orchard in south Kashmir's Shopian district.

According to police officials, two terrorists belonging to the banned Al-Badar organisation, came to the orchard in the morning and lined up everyone. After identification, they segregated Sunil Kumar Bhat and his cousin Pitambar Kumar Bhat aka Pintu Kumar and shot indiscriminately at them with their AK-47 rifles. According to eyewitnesses and Pitambar Bhat's statement, while one terrorist was firing indiscriminately, the other was filming the horrific incident on his smartphone.

Meanwhile, the J&K Polie has also initiated the process to attach the house of the terrorists accused of killing the Kashmiri Pandit in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian and arrested his family members.

Protests were also held against the killing by BJP leaders and workers in the Poonch district. Reacting to the killing, Jammu and Kashmir People's Conference chief Sajad Lone said, "Yet another dastardly attack by coward terrorists in Shopian. We strongly condemn this heinous act of violence. My condolences to the family."