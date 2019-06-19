close

Jammu and Kashmir

J&K: School students stranded in Udhampur as ropeway breaks, rescue operations on

The kids commute to school every day in Chenani town by crossing the river in the wooden trolley. 

At least four school students on Wednesday morning were stuck midway over a river in Udhampur district in Jammu and Kashmir after the rope of the trolley they were in broke. The kids commute to school every day in Chenani town by crossing the river in the wooden trolley.

The children were left stranded for several hours in the morning. The children left home at 10 am and till last reports came in they were still stuck in the trolley.

The administration has launched a rescue operation as soon as they came to know about the incident. They reached the spot along with a crane and were trying to rescue the kids according to the last update received on the incident.

The officials who reached the site of the incident included, Sub Division Magistrate (SDM), and Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO). 

Incidentally, the area comes under the Winter Zone and children have to cross the water bodies in wooden trollies. 

Tags:
Jammu and KashmirUdhampur
