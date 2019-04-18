close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jammu and Kashmir

J&K: Separatists calls strike against Lok Sabha poll, normal life affected

Polling is being held in the Srinagar parliamentary constituency spread over three districts of Srinagar, Budgam and Ganderbal.

J&amp;K: Separatists calls strike against Lok Sabha poll, normal life affected
File photo

Srinagar: Normal life was affected in poll-bound districts of Srinagar, Budgam and Ganderbal in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday due to a strike called by separatists against the Lok Sabha elections in the state.

Polling is being held in the Srinagar parliamentary constituency spread over three districts of Srinagar, Budgam and Ganderbal.

Shops, business establishments and fuel stations remained closed in these districts due to the strike, officials said.

Public transport remained off the roads, but some private vehicles could be seen plying the roads in these areas, they said.

The separatists -- under the banner of Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) -- had called for a shutdown in poll-bound areas on the day of voting.

Appealing to people to stay away from the Lok Sabha polls, the JRL -- consisting Syed Ali shah Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mohammad Yasin Malik -- also asked them to observe the shutdown, in the areas going to polls in the Valley, against the "so-called Indian parliamentary elections".

Meanwhile, authorities snapped mobile internet services in these districts as a precautionary measure.

"The mobile internet service has been suspended as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order, the officials said. They said while the BSNL's broadband service was working, its speed was throttled. 

Tags:
Jammu and KashmirseparatistsSrinagarBudgamGanderbal
Next
Story

Farooq, Omar Abdullah cast votes; demand Assembly polls in J-K

Must Watch

PT2M4S

5W1H: Sadhvi Pragya to take on Digvijaya in Bhopal