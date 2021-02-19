हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Jammu and Kashmir

J&K: Three terrorists killed in encounter at Shopian district, search operations underway

Three terrorists killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Badigam village of Shopian district in the wee hours of Friday. Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition has been recovered from them. The identity of the deceased terrorists is yet to be ascertained. 

Image used for representational purpose

Srinagar: Three terrorists have been killed in an encounter that broke out between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Badigam village of Shopian district in south Kashmir in the wee hours of Friday (February 19, 2021).

Confirming the development, Kashmir Zone police on Twitter wrote, "Shopian Encounter Update: 03 unidentified terrorists killed. Incriminating materials including arms & ammunition recovered. Search going on. Further details shall follow."

“Joint team of Police, Army and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in Badigam after a tip-off of presence of terrorists in the area. As the joint searching party cordoned the suspected spot, the terrorists hiding inside fired on the search party which retaliated and a encounter started,” a top police official said.  

The officer added, “Initial reports are that two to three militants are trapped inside cordon, however, the actual number can be told once the operation ends.” 

 

