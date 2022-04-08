SRINAGAR: Kashmir Valley has broken all the previous records of tourist arrivals in the last three months. The Valley saw more than 3.5 lakh tourist arrivals in last three months of this year. March month saw the maximum tourist arrivals at 1.8 lakh tourists and, in the last week of April, nearly 58 thousand tourists arrived in Kashmir

The increase in tourist footfall has forced the government to increase the number of flights coming and leaving the Srinagar Airport. Around 92 flights operate daily from the Srinagar airport while 8 to 9 thousand flights land in Kashmir every day.

In the last 7 days of April, 58 thousand tourists have come to the Valley. The Tulip garden was opened in the last week of March and on April 2, more than 50 thousand people thronged the garden.

Ahsan Ul Haq, Deputy Director of Tourism said, "We had around 60,000 tourists coming in the month of January. In February It went up to 1 lac and in March we had a record-breaking number of 1 lac 80 thousand tourists coming to this place. In the last 7 days of April, we have already had 58 thousand tourist arrivals. Around 8 thousand arrivals are happening per day. So, in the last three months, it has crossed the 3-lac number. It's very encouraging to see our efforts yield results. We expect more tourists to come in future."

Around 3 lakh tourists have visited the Tulip Garden so far. The tourism department says looking at the figures, it seems all the previous records of people thronging the garden will be broken. The travel agents in the Valley say that all 5- and 4-star hotels and properties are fully booked for next two months. Even the mid-range hotels are booked till June.

Waseem Gousani, Tour and Travel Agent said, "Tulip Garden was opened recently and we have had a good season. It started in January and continued through February. All our hotels and houseboats are completely booked, and bookings have been made for the next two months. Kashmir is completely sold out. We have a good flow of tourists now and till June everything in the valley is booked and we are sure all previous records will be broken."

Spring is one of the most beautiful times to visit the Valley. The Jammu and Kashmir tourism department organized many spring festivals to attract more and more tourists and prolong the spring season. This year the department hasn't confined the spring season only to tulips but to other gardens as well.

Tourists from across the country are enjoying these beautiful gardens and hill stations of the Kashmir Valley.

A tourist from Mumbai, DK Chakraborty said, “I was in Pehelgam there was no room available I came back Srinagar tried in taj hotel whose am member, but they had no vacancy, I heard from my cab driver that all hotels are almost booked. I can see a lot of tourists coming here. It's fun. I found a lot of people in Pehalgam. I want to tell everyone to pack your bag and come."

Reshmi Sharma a tourist from Kolkata said "It's a beautiful place and I wish many people come here. It's really a paradise, it will help local people and they will earn their livelihood. A lot of business locals will get it. We have seen people from across India visiting here. We are happy over facilities are good people are helpful.

The tourist inflow has surprised even surprised the tourism officials who for the last three decades are working at Mughal gardens, they say they had never seen such an influx of tourists in gardens.

Khurshid Ahmad Official at Nishat Garden said " I have never seen in last thirty years' service such rush This year all records have been broken. Last Saturday we saw around ten thousand people visit this garden in one day. Tourism is the backbone of the Kashmir economy and the revival of tourism means a boost to the economy of Kashmir.

