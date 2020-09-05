Kashmiri teacher Ruhi Sultana among 47 felicitated on Teachers' Day 

SRINAGAR: On the occasion of Teachers' Day, a Kashmiri teacher has been awarded the National Teacher Award. A total of 47 teachers received the National Teacher Award across the country. Ruhi Sultana, a teacher at the Boys Middle School Kashipora of Telbal in Gulab Bagh area on the outskirts of Srinagar, has been honored for her innovative performance towards teaching this year.

Every year, the Ministry of Education gives awards to encourage teachers to make extraordinary and commendable efforts to promote education in the country.

The Ministry of Education appreciated the efforts made by Sultana, especially in primary classes, to give new directions to her students in learning activities, which she has done despite challenging times.

Ruhi Sultana adopted the Low Cost-No Cost method in her teaching which started to increase the number and interest of the children in her school located in Telbal outskirts of Srinagar

She said that she used pocket boards, utility cards, tracing boards and other child-friendly items so that the children do not have to spend much and were attracted to school and education.

Ruhi Sultan said, "I teach the children through low cost no cost method without spending money, I teach the children with the same things Which are of no use we give we throw them."

‘’I give a new shape to those things in an innovative way and children get attracted and their interest increase in studies,’’ Sultan said adding, "I am very happy, that my work is appreciated It’s an honour for me, whatever a person do if he is appreciated it builds his confidence.”

The Ministry also lauded the hard work of Sultana for facilitating children with special needs so that they do not be from the benefits of education.

To honour the contribution of some of the best teachers of the country, who through their ability have not only improved school education but also improved the lives of students. 47 teachers were selected for the awards.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the awards were presented by President Ram Nath Kovind through online mode.