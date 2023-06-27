Kulgam Encounter: One Local Terrorist Gunned Down In J&K; Arms Recovered

SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday claimed to have killed one local terrorist in an overnight encounter at the Hoowra village in the Kulgam district of South Kashmir. ADGP Kashmir Police Zone said, "One local terrorist got killed in an operation and his Identification & affiliation is being ascertained.” He added "Incriminating materials including arms & ammunition recovered from him, the operation is called off after thorough searches.

Earlier, one cop was also injured in the initial exchange of gunfire. He was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment, a police officer said.

A joint operation was launched by the security forces after receiving a tip about the presence of terrorists in the area. A police officer monitoring the operation said that as the suspected area was cordoned the terrorists hiding there fired on the search party, which retaliated strongly. The gunfire from both sides resulted in the killing of a local terrorist in the encounter.

With the latest encounter, the security forces have so far succeeded in killing at least 12 terrorists in the month of June. Earlier, 11 terrorists were killed near the Line of Control (LoC) when security forces foiled 3 infiltration bids in the Kupwara district.

Earlier on Monday, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted searches at multiple locations in Jammu and Kashmir in connection with a terror-related case registered by the agency last year. In May this year, the NIA carried out searches at three locations in Kashmir Valley in connection with the terror conspiracy case and seized incriminating literature and several digital devices, according to ANI.