Terrorists

Lashkar terrorist arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore; arms and ammunition recovered

Lashkar terrorist arrested in Jammu and Kashmir&#039;s Sopore; arms and ammunition recovered
Representational Image

A local Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) terrorist has been arrested by security forces in the Sopore town of Baramulla district. Kashmir Police with a joint team of 22 Rashtriya Rifles of Indian Army carried out a cordon search operation in Sopore outskirts during which the terrorist with links to LeT was arrested. He has been identified as Danish Channa and is believed to be a resident of the old town of Baramulla.

According to police, the terrorist had been active in the area since last 15 days. He is currently being interrogated for further leads.

Last week, three Overground Worker (OGW) of Lashker were arrested by the security forces from Magam area of Handwara. The security forces also recovered three hand grenades from them.

The security forces have fastened the anti-militant operation since Girish Chandra Murmu took charges as the new Lieutenant Governor of the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

On Friday, terrorists had set a school, which was reportedly an examination centre, on fire in the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir. In a separate incident, two vehicles were set ablaze by terrorists in Kulgam distrcit on Thursday night. The incidents came days after terrorists killed five non-local labourers in Kulgam area on October 29.

TerroristsLashkar-e-ToibaSoporeJammu and Kashmir
