SRINAGAR: In a major breakthrough, two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists, who had murdered TV artist Amreen Bhatt on Wednesday, were gunned down by the security forces in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Awantipora in the wee hours of Friday.

Sharing more information, IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said, “The heinous murder case of TV artist Amreen Bhat has been solved in 24 hours.” "Two LeT terrorists have been killed in the Soura area of the Srinagar in an encounter. They have been identified as Shakir Ahmed Waza and Afreen Aftab Malik.”

#UPDATE | The two killed LeT terrorists in Soura area of Srinagar encounter have been identified as Shakir Ahmed Waza & Afreen Aftab Malik. Incriminating materials including arms & ammunition recovered. Further details shall follow: Jammu & Kashmir Police — ANI (@ANI) May 27, 2022

“Incriminating materials, including arms & ammunition, have recovered from them. Further details shall follow, “ the IGP Kashmir said. He added that a total of ten terrorists, including 3 from JeM and 7 from LeT-linked terror outfits, have been killed in separate encounters in the past 3 days in Kashmir Valley.

J&K | 2 encounters last night- 2 LeT terrorists killed in Sour,Srinagar; recovered 1 AK-47 &a pistol. In Awantipora encounter,2 LeT terrorists killed in connection with TV artist Amreen Bhat's murder. Total 10 terrorists- 7 LeT, 3 JeM killed in last 3 days:Vijay Kumar,IGP Kashmir pic.twitter.com/UqrtgB7AUa — ANI (@ANI) May 27, 2022

The IGP Vijay Kumar earlier informed that the two LeT terrorists who killed TV artist Amreen Bhat were trapped in an ongoing encounter in the Awantipora area of the Pulwama district in South Kashmir.

Amreen Bhat, a TV artist and social media sensation, was killed inside her home in Hishroo village of Chadoora area of Budgam by some unidentified terrorists on Wednesday. Her nephew was also injured in the incident as he sustained a bullet injury in his right arm.

IGP Kashmir had earlier said that the LeT terrorists were behind the killing of the artist. It may be mentioned that this was the 51st encounter of the year and in the last 50 encounters, the security forces have managed to kill at least 78 terrorists, including 25 Pakistani terrorists, besides arresting 43 hybrid terrorists.

14 civilians, including cops, who were on leave, were also killed by terrorists this year, while 16 security personals too lost their lives in anti-terror operations in J&K.