Major tragedy averted as security forces detect IED in south Kashmir

SRINAGAR: A major tragedy was averted on Wednesday after the timely detection of an IED (Improvised explosive device) bomb by joint patrolling party of J&K Police, Indian Army and the CRPF at RangMulla village Pulwama in South Kashmir. According to reports, a bomb disposal squad of joint security forces was called in to defuse the IED.

Sharing more information, ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said, “An IED weighing approx. 25 to 30 Kgs were recovered near Tahab Crossing on Circular Road in Pulwama by Police and Security Forces. A major tragedy has been averted by specific input generated by Pulwama Police."

The IED has been destroyed in a controlled blast by the bomb disposal squad, he added. The top cop said that the specific input about the IED was generated by Pulwama Police which helped the security forces in averting a major tragedy.