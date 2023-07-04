Major Tragedy Averted In J&K As Perfume IEDs Seized From Lashkar Terror Associate In Srinagar

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Police has averted a major tragedy by recovering perfume Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) from a Lashkar-E-Taiba (LeT) terror associate in Srinagar. The LeT terror associate Yasir Ahmed Ittoo who was carrying four perfume bombs was caught from Batamaloo Bus stand in Srinagar. It’s for the first time that such bombs have been recovered from Kashmir that too from the summer capital of Srinagar.

In the wake of the incident, the security for the ongoing Shri Amarnath Yatra has been heightened further.

Sharing more information., police officials said that “One terror associate of LeT namely Yasir Ahmed Ittoo S/o Ab Rashid Ittoo R/o Gulshanabad, Qaimoh arrested with 4 perfume IEDs from Batmaloo Bus Stand.’’

The recovery set the alarm bells ringing about the Amarnath Yatra security. “It’s for the first time that the perfume IEDs have been recovered from Kashmir that too from the city, so things cannot be taken lightly. Though otherwise also forces have been on alert, the security arrangements are being further strengthened for Yatra,” said an official.

It’s the second such recovery of perfume bombs in Jammu and Kashmir. Earlier on February 2, the J&K Police recovered a perfume bomb from a school in Jammu. That time, the police had arrested Arif, a resident of J&K's Reasi district, while investigating the twin blasts that rocked the Narwal area of Jammu in which nine people were injured on January 21.

Police claimed that Arif had admitted to his role in the attack on a bus carrying Vaishno Devi pilgrims in which four people were killed in May 2022.

Official sources said that a high-level team is probing a similar recovery made in Srinagar area.