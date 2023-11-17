Massive Operation By Indian Army After 5 Terrorists Killed In Kulgam, One In Rajouri

Rajouri: In a major crackdown on Pakistan-backed terror groups, the Indian Army and Jammu-Kashmir Police on Friday jointly launched a massive operation following encounters that resulted in the elimination of five terrorists in Kulgam and one in Rajouri. The joint operation is a result of a coordinated effort between the Indian Army, Rajouri Police, and paramilitary forces in Behrot, Budhal in the Rajouri district following the encounter.

The operation was triggered when security forces, acting on specific intelligence, approached a targeted house, prompting terrorists to open fire. "In the ensuing operation, one terrorist was killed," confirmed J&K Police. The identity of the deceased is under verification. Subsequently, a substantial cache of arms, including 1 AK 47, 3 magazines, 3 grenades, and 1 pouch, was recovered from the site. The area remains cordoned off as a meticulous search operation progresses.

Kulgam Encounter: 5 LeT Terrorists Killed



A separate cordon-and-search operation in Nehama village, Kulgam, led to an intense 18-hour gun battle with Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) terrorists. The operation, initiated based on credible intelligence, witnessed a tight cordon around the suspected area.

Sharing more details, South Kashmir DIG Rayees said, "Contact was established with terrorists of the Lashkar-e-Taiba who were hiding in some residential houses... In the encounter, 5 terrorists of the proscribed terror outfit, Lashkar-e-Taiba, were neutralised... The recoveries in the operation include. 4 AK series rifles, 2 pistols, 4 grenades and other arms and ammunition... This operation is a big success because these terrorists have been in a no. of attacks on minorities..."

Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Zone, V K Birdi also later confirmed the demise of five LeT terrorists, identified as Sameer Ahmad Sheikh (PAFF), Yasir Bilal Bhat, Danish Ahmad Thokar, Hanzullah Yaqoob Shah, and Ubaid Ahmad Padder (all TRF). Drone footage aided in locating the bodies of the slain terrorists.

The operation faced a temporary suspension overnight as the security forces maintained their position around the targeted area. Renewed gunfire erupted at Samno in Nehama, Kulgam, leading to a blaze in the house where the terrorists were hiding. This compelled the militants to emerge from their hideout.

The neutralized terrorists had affiliations with PAFF and TRF, both considered shadow outfits of the Lashkar. Sameer Ahmad Sheikh had joined militant ranks in 2021, while others had enlisted either last year or this year.

In this significant crackdown against terrorism, the security forces have not only eliminated immediate threats but also disrupted potential future attacks. The recovery of a substantial weapons cache underscores the gravity of the situation, emphasizing the ongoing commitment to safeguarding peace and stability in the region.