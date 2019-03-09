Media reports of Army jawan's abduction in J&K's Budgam incorrect, he is safe: Defence Ministry

New Delhi: Following reports of abduction of an Army jawan by terrorists in Budgam, Defence Ministry on Saturday clarified that the individual is safe. Terming the reports of his kidnapping as incorrect, the Ministry said suggested to avoid speculations.

"Media reports of the abduction of a serving Army soldier (Mohammad Yaseen) on leave from Qazipora, Chadoora, Budgam(J&K) are incorrect. The individual is safe. Speculations may please be avoided," the Defence Ministry said.

Media reports suggest that Army jawan Mohammad Yaseen has been missing since Friday evening. He was reportedly kidnapped by terrorists from his residence in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Yaseen belongs to the Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry (JAKLI) unit. JAKLI is an infantry regiment of the Indian Army.

The jawan, who had come home on a vacation, was kidnapped from his residence in Qazipora Chadoora of Budgam district. The family of Yaseen informed the police that some people came to their house and took him away.

The incident comes months after Rifleman Aurangzeb was kidnapped and killed by terrorists when he was on his way back home on June 14 to celebrate Eid. He belonged to the 44 Rashtriya Rifles (RR).

His bullet-riddled body was found hours after his abduction at Gussu village, about 10 km from Kalampora, in Pulwama district. His killing triggered widespread outrage. He was laid to rest with full state honours and hundreds of people attend his last rites in Poonch.

Aurangzeb had taken a lift from a private vehicle outside his camp in Shopian but was being tracked by terrorists, who stopped the car and abducted him a few kilometres away.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)