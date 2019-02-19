Mehbooba Mufti bats for Pakistan over Pulwama terror attack, says Imran Khan deserves another chance

New Delhi: Shortly after Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday warned India against launching a military attack in the wake of Pulwama terror attacks, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti batted for the neighbouring country and sympathised with newly-elected Imran Khan.

Taking to Twitter, the former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister wrote that while it was time for Pakistan to walk the talk, she added that Imran Khan deserves a second chance as he got elected only recently.

"Disagree. Pathankot dossier was given to them but no action was taken to punish the perpetrators . Time to walk the talk. But Pak PM deserves a chance since he’s recently taken over. Of course the war rhetoric has more to do with the impending elections than anything else."

Mehbooba also slammed the central government by linking the war rhetoric in India to that of impending elections in the country.

Mehbooba's remarks came shortly after Imran, though a televised video message, denied the role of his country in the dastardly attack on a CRPF convoy in Jammu and Kashmir, that claimed at least 40 lives.

Imran backed his country despite Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad claimed responsibility for the attack.

"I did not speak before on the (Pulwama) attack because the crown prince of Saudi Arabia was here. I am now responding. We were busy planning this really important visit and won't want to sabotage it by helping such an attack take place. Even if this visit was not happening, we have nothing to gain from such an attack," Imran said.

"I also want to ask the Indian government that if you want to blame Pakistan for anything that happens in Kashmir, you are only making Pakistan the whipping boy. If you (Indian government) think you will attack us,we will not think of retaliating. We will retaliate," he said.

Imran Khan, in almost the same breath, appeared to take a step back and said that he assures of action if India is able to provide credible evidence in the recent attack. "I assure you that we are ready to help with any investigation. If you have any credible evidence against anyone from Pakistan, we will take action. If someone is using our soil for terror activities, it is against our interest. We are also ready for talks on terror," he said.

