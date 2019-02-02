Mehbooba Mufti mum on killing of woman by terrorists in Shopian, refuses to answer queries

SRINAGAR: Against the backdrop of gruesome killing of a woman by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district, state's former chief minister and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday justified her silence and tweets on the issue.

Justifying her silence on the issue, the PDP leader said that it is her decision on what mater she would like to tweet and on what to not.

''I am not answerable to you. It is my decision on what mater I want to tweet and on what to not, '' Mufti said when prodded by a journalist on her reported silence on the issue of killing of women by terrorists in J&K mater.

Reacting to the incident, Mehbooba Mufti had earlier tweeted, "Women living in conflict areas like Kashmir have faced unimaginable pain & trauma. No words are enough to condemn her gruesome and barbaric murder (sic)."

Women living in conflict areas like Kashmir have faced unimaginable pain & trauma. No words are enough to condemn her gruesome and barbaric murder. https://t.co/jnvZ82vjvR — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) 2 February 2019

She, however, joined former J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah in condemning the gruesome killing of a young woman by terrorists in Shopian district of the state.

Ishrat Muneer, a 25-year-old woman from Pulwama, was shot dead at point-blank range by terrorists in Shopian district on Thursday night.

They also made a video of the incident and circulated it on social media.

The woman in the short video clip can be seen pleading for mercy with folded hands but the gunman shot her twice.

Condemning the incident, Omar Abdullah said, "Horrific murder & deserves the strongest condemnation. There can be no place for such brutal acts in a civilised society & apologists for these murders are just as guilty as the perpetrators (sic)."