Mehbooba Mufti protests against Centre's ban on Jamaat-e-Islami; over 350 activists arrested so far

Srinagar: Peoples Democratic Party leader Mehbooba Mufti along with party workers protested in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar on Saturday against the Centre's ban on Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir. In a major crackdown earlier in the day, more than 60 accounts and properties worth in crores, linked to Jamaat-e-Islami activists, were seized.

J&K: Mehbooba Mufti and PDP workers protest in Srinagar against the ban on Jamaat-e-Islami (Jammu & Kashmir) by the Central Government. pic.twitter.com/zvCceAKQOa — ANI (@ANI) 2 March 2019

So far, the Jammu and Kashmir Police have arrested over 350 activists belonging to the separatist group. The ban on the group has led to a crackdown on JeI's functionaries operating 400 schools, 350 mosques and 1000 seminaries across the state.

On Friday, six Jamaat-e-Islami activists were detained during raids in various villages of Tral in south Kashmir's Pulwama district. The arrests were made from Laribal, Pinglish, Dardsara, Panner, Mandoora and Lurgam villages of Tral subdivision. during fresh raids in various villages.

The Narendra Modi-led NDA government on Thursday imposed a ban on Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir and declared it as an 'unlawful association' under Section 3 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

Separatist group Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir was banned under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for alleged anti-national and subversive activities, PTI quoted government officials as saying.