हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jamaat-e-Islami

Mehbooba Mufti protests against Centre's ban on Jamaat-e-Islami; over 350 activists arrested so far

The Narendra Modi-led NDA government on Thursday imposed a ban on Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir and declared it as an 'unlawful association'.

Mehbooba Mufti protests against Centre&#039;s ban on Jamaat-e-Islami; over 350 activists arrested so far
ANI photo

Srinagar: Peoples Democratic Party leader Mehbooba Mufti along with party workers protested in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar on Saturday against the Centre's ban on Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir. In a major crackdown earlier in the day, more than 60 accounts and properties worth in crores, linked to Jamaat-e-Islami activists, were seized.

So far, the Jammu and Kashmir Police have arrested over 350 activists belonging to the separatist group. The ban on the group has led to a crackdown on JeI's functionaries operating 400 schools, 350 mosques and 1000 seminaries across the state.

On Friday, six Jamaat-e-Islami activists were detained during raids in various villages of Tral in south Kashmir's Pulwama district. The arrests were made from Laribal, Pinglish, Dardsara, Panner, Mandoora and Lurgam villages of Tral subdivision. during fresh raids in various villages.

The Narendra Modi-led NDA government on Thursday imposed a ban on Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir and declared it as an 'unlawful association' under Section 3 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

Separatist group Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir was banned under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for alleged anti-national and subversive activities, PTI quoted government officials as saying.

Tags:
Jamaat-e-IslamiMehbooba Mufti
Next
Story

J&K: 6 dead, 38 injured as bus headed to Srinagar falls into gorge

Must Watch

PT3M52S

News 50: Watch top news stories of the day