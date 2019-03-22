Mehbooba Mufti questions Centre's decision to impose ban on Yasin Malik-led JKLF

New Delhi: People's Democratic Party chief and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Friday questioned the Centre government's decision to put a ban on Yasin Malik-led Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF).

Mehbooba took to Twitter and stated, "Yasin Malik renounced violence as a way of resolving J&K issue a long time ago. He was treated as a stakeholder in a dialogue initiated by then PM Vajpayee Ji. What will a ban on his organisation achieve? Detrimental steps like these will only turn Kash into an open-air prison."

The Centre on Friday imposed a ban on Yasin Malik-led Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) under the anti-terror law. As per the officials, the ban was imposed on the outfit for alleged promotion of secessionist activities in Jammu and Kashmir.

They said the organisation has been banned under various provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. Its chief Yasin Malik is under arrest and at present lodged in Jammu's Kot Balwal jail.

This is the second organisation in Jammu and Kashmir which has been banned this month. Earlier, the Centre had banned the Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir.