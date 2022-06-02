Srinagar: Some unidentified terrorists on Thursday shot dead a migrant labourer in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam, several hours after a bank manager was killed in Kulgam. Another migrant labourer was seriously injured in the attack and was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Sharing more information, the J&K Police said, "Preliminary investigation reveals that terrorists had indiscriminately fired upon two outside labourers identified as Dilkhush Kumar, resident of Arnia Bihar and Rajan, resident of Punjab - working in a Brick Kiln - at Magraypora Chadoora area of District Budgam."

"The duo had received critical gunshot injuries and were immediately shifted to hospital for the treatment of their injuries. However, one of the injured Dilkhush has succumbed to his injuries whereas the condition of the other injured is stated to be stable." the J&K Police added.

The targeted killing of Kashmiri Pandits and non-Muslims in J&K has rattled the Union Territory forcing Union Home Minister to call a review meeting over the situation with top-level officials including NSA Ajit Doval on Friday.

Ahead of a crucial meeting on Jammu and Kashmir, NSA met Shah and is believed to have discussed the security situation in the Union Territory which has witnessed a spate of targeted killings since May 12.

Doval along with RAW chief Samnat Goel closeted with Shah for over an hour at the home minister's office at North Block this afternoon, official sources said. Details of their meeting were not known immediately but they were believed to have discussed the situation in restive Kashmir.

Shah will chair the high-level meeting on Friday to discuss the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir, the second such exercise in less than a fortnight which comes at a time when terrorists have been carrying out targeted killings in the Valley. Doval is also expected to attend Friday's meeting which will be chaired by the home minister.

The latest killing comes hours after Vijay Kumar, a bank manager with the Ilaquai Dehati Bank, was shot in the Kulgam district on Thursday. He was a native of Rajasthan.

Terrorists shot dead Kumar inside the bank premises, the eighth targeted killing in the Valley since May 1 and the third of a non-Muslim government employee. Various political parties have attacked the BJP over the Kashmir situation and sought answers from the local administration for the spurt in targeted killings.