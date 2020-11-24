Nagrota encounter points to Pakistan's plot to disrupt upcoming DDC polls in J&K: Intelligence report

NEW DELHI: The recent killing of four terrorists in an encounter with the security forces in the Ban area of Nagrota on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway points to Pakistan's plot to disrupt the upcoming District Development Council (DDC) polls in Jammu and Kashmir, according to the Indian intelligence agencies.

According to the inputs gathered by the intelligence agencies, which has been accessed by Zee News, a huge quantity of arms and ammunition recovered from the four slain terrorists points to the involvement of Pakistan and its notorious spy agency ISI in the conspiracy to disrupt the DDC elections scheduled to be held in J&K this month.

It may be noted that four suspected Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists were killed in the encounter near the toll plaza in Ban area of Nagrota on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway on November 19.

These four slain terrorists were on their way to the Kashmir Valley to disturb the District Development Council (DDC) polls scheduled later this month as part of a conspiracy hatched by Pakistan to disrupt the political process in J&K, the inputs said.

According to inputs collected by the intelligence agencies, about 150 terrorists have been waiting for an opportune time at nearly 20 launching pads in PoK to infiltrate into the Indian side from Jammu with the help of the Pakistan Army.

Besides, several groups of terrorists are also actively making infiltration bids from the Pakistan side into areas adjacent to Poonch, Krishna Valley, Bheember Gali, Nowshera, the report said.

Zee News has also accessed the names of the launching pads in the PoK on which hundreds of trained terrorists are present at the moment. A group of around 60 terrorists have been spotted at launch pads in Balanwali Dhok, Baroh Khori, Batta Halan, Jabari Dhok and Kopra adjacent to 1-tail.

There are various groups of about 20 terrorists in Daruchin, Goi, Nattar, Dera Sher Khan and Satwal Top, adjacent to the Krishna Valley. Nearly 40 terrorists have been spotted at launch pads in Tarkundi, Lanjot, Khad Telian and Nikiyal adjoining Bhimbar Gali.

A group of about 15 terrorists has been spotted at Samahni, Bagsar and Chowk Samani at the launching pad adjacent to the Nowshera sector.

Pakistan's ISI is constantly engaged in hatching conspiracies for major terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir with the help of terrorists waiting at these launch pads.

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar had said earlier, “In the last few days, Pakistan has increased attempts to infiltrate terrorists into this side and to disturb the elections for which the process is on. In this context, Jammu Police and security forces have done a good job by neutralising four Pakistanis recently. Their aim was to come to Kashmir to disturb the election process."

The IGP said there are apprehensions about Pakistan sending more terrorists to target the DDC elections, but the security forces are fully prepared to deal with the situation.

"Whether there is an election or August 15 or January 26 or even a VIP visit, apprehensions are always there, but we are fully prepared. We are providing security to the candidates and they have started going to the field for campaigning from yesterday and there is nothing to fear," he said.

On a question about the number of militants waiting at the launch pads across the Line of Control (LoC) to infiltrate into this side, the IGP said there were inputs that about 250 militants were there, but the security forces are ready to foil Pakistan's designs.

"Other security forces have already given the figures that about 200 to 250 militants are ready to infiltrate, but the security forces are alert. The endeavour of Pakistan is to push more terrorists into this side, but the security forces are prepared to foil their designs," he said.