NIA arrests PDP youth-wing leader Waheed Parra in terror case; Mehbooba Mufti’s party condemns move

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday arrested PDP youth wing president Waheed Parra in connection with a terror case.

Parra, who recently filed his nomination for the District Development Council (DDC) elections from Pulwama in South Kashmir, was being questioned at the NIA headquarters since Monday for his alleged involvement with the Hizbul Mujahideen terror group.

The name of Parra, who was instrumental in the revival of the PDP in south Kashmir, especially in terrorism-infested Pulwama, surfaced during the probe into the suspended Deputy Superintendent of Police Davinder Singh case.

"Today NIA arrested Waheed Ur Rehman Parra, the youth wing leader of People's Democratic Party, in connection with the Naveed Babu-Davinder Singh case for supporting Hizbul Mujahideen in conspiracy with the other accused persons," NIA's spokesperson said.

On Monday, Parra had expressed ignorance about the case for which he was being questioned, according to PTI. Meanwhile, the PDP has accused BJP of using NIA against Wahid Parra.

A statement released by People’s Democratic Party (PDP) said, “Ahead of the DDC election, which was purportedly supposed to give an opportunity to a new youth leadership in Jammu and Kashmir, the Centre through its ruthless brigade arrested Waheed Ur Rehman Para.’’



“PDP’s youth leader Waheed Para was supposed to contest the polls from his home constituency in Pulwama. He was arrested immediately after filing the nomination for the polls - a clear attempt by a central agency meddling into the electoral process and influencing it in favour of the cronies of New Delhi.’’



“PDP leadership outrightly condemns New Delhi’s latest ruthless action against its youth leader who was a beacon of change in the society and always upheld the values and principles of nonviolence and democratic engagement.”



“Waheed’s arrest signals the level of depravity to which the BJP and RSS can go in targeting and damaging its political opponents. These actions of New Delhi will not deter the PDP. Our actions and our voices will become louder.”.



“Even after being placed under detention as well as house arrest for more than a year, his belief in democracy and in the power of people's mandate led him to file his nomination for DDC elections. And his return for investing his past, present and future in the democratic functioning of a volatile zone such as Kashmir has cost him his own freedom.



While we in J&K are seeing how the BJP is constantly favouring and protecting its own candidates for the upcoming elections. A very important member of our party is being targeted for not only voicing his stand against the ills of the Administration but also having the sheer courage to contest in elections after repeated harassment at the hands of the state,” the PDP statement said.

