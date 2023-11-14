trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2687960
NIA Attaches Properties Of Lashkar Terrorists In South Kashmir's Pulwama

 Acting on the orders of the Special NIA court, the NIA has attached eight properties belonging to Lashkar terrorists.

Written By Syed Khalid Hussain Hussain|Edited By:  Ritesh K Srivastava|Last Updated: Nov 14, 2023, 03:55 PM IST|Source: Bureau
SRINAGAR: In the ongoing iron fist approach against terrorists and their sympathizers in Jammu and Kashmir, the country's premiere investigative agency NIA has attached at least eight properties of active terrorists in the Pulwama district of South Kashmir.

Official sources said that acting on the orders of the Special NIA court, the properties of two terrorists have been attached today in the Kakapora area of the Pulwama district. The two terrorists have been identified as Mohd Shafi Wani and Mohd Tikka Khan, both Residents of Singoo Narbal in Pulwama.

Officials further said that five properties belonging to Mohd Shafi Wani and three properties of Mohd Tika Khan were attached today in case RC-05/2018/NIA/DLI in a terror-related offence.

Mohammad Tika Khan has been under custody since 2018, "The property has been attached under the provisions of UA(P)A by the order of NIA Special Court," the officials said.

The seizure of the properties has been ordered in a case related to the escape of LeT terrorist Mohammad Naveed Jatt (now killed) from the SMHS Hospital in Srinagar, said sources.

They added that strong action against terrorists and their sympathizers will continue till terrorism is wiped out of Jammu and Kashmir.

