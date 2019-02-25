हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Pulwama attack

NIA says vehicle used in Pulwama attack belongs to JeM's Sajjad Bhat

Bhat, who is a resident of Bijbehara in Anantnag district, has been evading arrest since the ghastly attack on February 14 that claimed the lives of 40 CRPF personnel.

NIA says vehicle used in Pulwama attack belongs to JeM&#039;s Sajjad Bhat

New Delhi: The vehicle used in the deadly Pulwama terror attack has been identified on Monday by NIA investigators, with the support of forensic and automobile experts. The vehicle is a Maruti Ecco, the owner of which is a man named Sajjad Bhat.

Bhat, who is a resident of Bijbehara in Anantnag district, has been evading arrest since the ghastly attack on February 14 that claimed the lives of 40 CRPF personnel.

He has reportedly joined Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), the Pakistan-based terror outfit who claimed the Pulwama attack. "Sajjad Bhat has reportedly joined Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). A photograph to this effect has also appeared in social media where Sajjad is seen holding weapons," said NIA.

An official spokesman said the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has made a significant breakthrough in the investigation by identifying the vehicle and its owner after piecing together remnants of the car recovered from the scene of the blast.

The NIA investigators, with the support of forensic and automobile experts, have been able to identify the vehicle used in the blast as a Maruti Eeco having chassis number MA3ERLF1SOO183735 and engine number G12BN164140.

The vehicle was sold to Mohammed Jaleel Ahmed Haqani, a resident of Heaven Colony in Anantnag in 2011, and subsequently, it changed hands seven times and finally reached Sajjad Bhat.

The vehicle was purchased on February 4, the spokesman said, adding Sajjad was a student of Siraj-ul-Uloom, Shopian.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)

Tags:
Pulwama attackJeMSajjad Bhat
Next
Story

Don't play with fire: Mehbooba Mufti warns Centre not to fiddle with Article 35A

Must Watch

PT35M46S

PM Narendra Modi addresses gathering at National War Memorial