NIA Searches Multiple Locations In J&K In Pakistan-Backed Terror Conspiracy Case

SRINAGAR: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday swooped down on multiple locations in Jammu and Kashmir in the Pakistan-backed terrorist conspiracy case. The searches, being conducted at a total of 12 locations, continued till late in the evening. While 11 of these locations were in the Kashmir valley (8 in Pulwama district, 1 each in Kulgam, Anantnag, and Budgam districts), one was underway in Poonch district in Jammu.



The NIA is probing the case (RC-05/2022/NIA/JMU) related to the hatching of a conspiracy, both physical and in cyberspace, and plans by proscribed terrorist organisations to execute violent terrorist attacks in J&K with sticky bombs, IEDs and small arms.

According to the NIA, the plans are part of a larger conspiracy by the terrorist groups to commit terror acts in association with local youths/overground workers to create communal disharmony in J&K.

The terrorist outfits involved in the conspiracy were identified as Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM), Al-Badr, Al-Qaeda, among others.

Searches were also being carried out in the premises of cadres and hybrid overground workers linked with the affiliates and offshoots of these organisations, operating under pseudo names such as "The Resistance Front (TRF)", "United Liberation Front Jammu & Kashmir (UL J&K)", "Mujahideen Gazwat-ul-Hind (MGH)," "Jammu & Kashmir Freedom Fighters (JKFF)," Kashmir Tigers, PAAF and others.



Initial investigations by the NIA indicated that these workers and cadres were involved in the collection and distribution of sticky bombs or magnetic bombs, IEDs, cash, narcotics, and small weapons.

These weapons, bombs, narcotics etc were being pushed onto Indian soil by PaK-based handlers and commanders of proscribed terrorist organisations using drones to the terrorists active in the Kashmir valley.



The NIA had conducted similar multiple searches in the said terror conspiracy case at 14 locations in Jammu and Kashmir on 24th June last year.

The searches, conducted then in the districts of Srinagar, Baramulla, Pulwama, Anantnag Budgam and Kathua, had led to the seizure of incriminating material and digital devices. NIA registered a Suo motu case on 21st June 2022 about the terrorist conspiracy.