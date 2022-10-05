No talks with Pakistan; Modi govt will WIPE OUT terrorism from J&K: Amit Shah at Baramulla rally

Baramulla: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday ruled out holding any dialogue with Pakistan and asserted that the Narendra Modi government will wipe out terrorism from Jammu and Kashmir and make it the most peaceful place in the country. Addressing a rally here, Shah asked whether terrorism has ever benefited anyone as the menace has claimed 42,000 lives since the 1990s in J&K.

He also blamed the families of the Abdullahs (National Conference), Muftis (PDP) and Nehru-Gandhi (Congress) for the alleged underdevelopment of Jammu and Kashmir as they ruled the erstwhile state most of the time since the country's independence in 1947.

“Some people say we should talk to Pakistan. Why should we talk to Pakistan? We will not talk. We will talk to the people of Baramulla, we will talk to the people of Kashmir,” Shah said. He said the Modi government does not tolerate terrorism and it wants to end and wipe it out. “We want to make Jammu and Kashmir the most peaceful place in the country,” he said.

The Union Home Minister further added, "Modi Ji's model of governance brings development and employment. While the Gupkar model offers stones and guns in hands of the youth. There is a lot of difference between Modi's model and the Gupkar model.

Shah said some people often talk about Pakistan but he wanted to know how many villages in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) have electricity connections. “We have ensured, in the last three years, that all villages in Kashmir have electricity connection,” he added.

Coming down heavily on three political families for the second consecutive day, even taking their names, the home minister alleged that their rules were full of misgovernance, corruption and lack of development. “Mufti and company, Abdullah and sons and the Congress have done nothing for the welfare of the people of Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

For the last 70 yrs, Mufti & company, Abdullah& sons were in power here but didn't provide housing for the 1 lakh homeless people. Modi ji gave homes to these 1 lakh people between 2014-2022: Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses a public rally in Baramulla, J&K pic.twitter.com/1NZhjzAuoN — ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2022

Shah started his speech with a glowing tribute to the son of the soil, Maqbool Sherwani who was martyred fighting the tribal invaders in 1947. Shah interrupted his speech when he heard the 'Azan' (Call for Namaz) coming from a local mosque. He restarted his speech after the Azan was over.



He said before his visit to J&K, former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti had asked him through a tweet comment that he should give an account of what he has done for J&K. "Mehboobaji see with eyes wide open and also Farooq Sahib, see what we have done and what you had done. "In your rule, there were 87 Assembly members, six Parliament members and three families.



"Modiji took democracy to Panchayat, block and district levels. Today there are more than 30,000 public representatives in these institutions", he asserted. He questioned both Mehbooba Mufti and Farooq Abdullah about the investments they had brought into J&K during their rule.



"In 70 years since 1947, Just Rs 15,000 crore worth investment came to J&K and from 2019 till date, Rs 56,000 crore worth investments has come which will give employment to five lakh locals. "You people made Kashmir a `terrorist spot` while Modiji has made Kashmir a `tourist spot`.



"Till October this year, 22 lakh tourists came here. You gave stones and guns in the hands of the local youth and Modiji gave them laptops and mobile phones," he said.

He said till 2014, J&K had just four medical colleges and now there are nine in J&K. "Gujjars, Bakarwals and Paharis could not get any reservation till Article 370 was here. Modiji removed Article 370 and now Gujjars, Bakarwals and Paharis will get reservations.