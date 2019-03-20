हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kashmir

Normal life affected in Kashmir due to strike called by separatists over custodial death

Shops and other business establishments also remained closed while public transport remained off the roads.

Normal life affected in Kashmir due to strike called by separatists over custodial death
File photo

Srinagar: Normal life in Kashmir was affected Wednesday due to a strike called by separatists to protest against the custodial death of a youth.

Schools, colleges and universities remained closed due to the strike called by the Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL), an amalgam of separatist groups, to protest against the death of Rizwan Pandit in police custody on the intervening night of March 18 and 19, officials said.

Shops and other business establishments also remained closed while public transport remained off the roads but a few private vehicles could be seen plying on the city roads, they said.

The state administration has ordered a magisterial probe into Pandit's death while police have ordered a separate inquiry into the matter.

Tags:
Kashmircustody deathJammu and KashmirSeparatist strike
