close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Northern Army Commander

Northern army commander reviews security in Valley

The army commander reinforced the need to be fully prepared for the emerging security challenges and lauded the exemplary synergy amongst all security forces.

Northern army commander reviews security in Valley
Photo courtesy: Twitter

Srinagar: Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Ranbir Singh toured the Kashmir Valley on Monday to review the prevailing security situation in the region.

Lt Gen Singh visited formations in North and South Kashmir and was briefed about the current situation as also the recent counter terrorist operations. The army commander complimented the troops for the humanitarian assistance being provided to the locals and appreciated the actions taken by the units and formations in ensuring safety and well-being of the people. 

He was accompanied by Chinar Corps Commander Lt Gen K.J.S. Dhillon, during his visit. He extolled the troops for their relentless efforts in thwarting the enemy`s designs and maintaining constant vigil in the harsh terrain and weather.

The army commander reinforced the need to be fully prepared for the emerging security challenges and lauded the exemplary synergy amongst all security forces.

Tags:
Northern Army CommanderKashmir ValleryJammu and KashmirKashmirarticle 37035A
Next
Story

J&K Police writes to service providers on malicious social media campaign on Kashmir

Must Watch

PT3M38S

Deshhit: ISI may be planning repeat of Pulwama-type attack in J&K