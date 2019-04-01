हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Northern Army Commander reviews security situation in Kashmir Valley

Lt Gen Singh, accompanied by Chinar Corps Commander Lt Gen KJS Dhillon, visited the forward areas in the frontier district of Baramulla in north Kashmir, where he was briefed by commanders on the ground about the current situation.

ANI photo

Srinagar: Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Ranbir Singh Monday began his two-day visit to the Kashmir Valley to review the security situation in the backdrop of recent counter-militancy operations and the forthcoming parliamentary elections.

"The Northern Army Commander arrived in Srinagar today for a two-day visit to review the security situation in the region in the backdrop of recent successful counter terrorist operations and the forthcoming parliamentary elections," Srinagar-based defence spokesman Col Rajesh Kalia said here.

Lt Gen Singh, accompanied by Chinar Corps Commander Lt Gen KJS Dhillon, visited the forward areas in the frontier district of Baramulla in north Kashmir, where he was briefed by commanders on the ground about the current situation.

During the visit, the Army commander was briefed on the counter infiltration grid and operational preparedness of the formations apart from the various developmental works being undertaken to improve the life of the people residing in remote areas, the spokesman said.

Lt Gen Singh was appreciative of the measures and standard operating procedures (SOPs) instituted by the units and formations to meet the challenges posed by the inimical forces.

Later in the day, the spokesman said, the Army commander was briefed by the Chinar Corps commander at Badami Bagh Cantonment here on the prevailing operational aspects.

The Army commander lauded the exemplary synergy amongst all security forces and complimented the troops for their relentless efforts and selfless service in bringing peace and tranquility in the Valley, the defence spokesman said.

