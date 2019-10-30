SRINAGAR: On Thursday, October 31, India will wake up to one state less and two union territories more. Nearly three months after the Narendra Modi-led NDA government abrogated Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, the state was officially bifurcated into two Union Territories - Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh - on the intervening night of October 30-31.

Importantly, the two UTs came into existence on the day of the birth anniversary of country’s first Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, who is credited for the merger of over 560 states into the Union of India.

October 31 is also observed as the National Unity Day and both PM Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will attend separate functions - in Kevadia (Gujarat) and New Delhi respectively- to mark the occasion.

According to the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, the appointed day for the two UTs was October 31 and these two UTs officially came into being in the intervening night of October 30-31 (Wednesday-Thursday), days after the government announced the daring move in Rajya Sabha on August 5.

It may be recalled that the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir has been part of the Union of India since 1947.

Notable changes in Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh from October 31