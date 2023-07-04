Omar Abdullah Attacks BJP, Says No Expectation Of Article 370 Getting Restored Under Modi Regime

SRINAGAR: National Conference Vice President and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday said that there is no hope that the rights that were taken away from the people on August 5, 2019, will be restored under the BJP rule. Speaking to reporters, Omar said, "We have been saying from day one that whatever has been taken away from us, we have no hope that it will be restored by the present government.” “We want our rights back through the legal process, we hope that the hearing in this regard will continue in the Supreme Court, the NC leader said.

On split in Sharad Pawar-led NCP, Omar said, “I don't think there is any state where they have not tried to create division or engineer a split between parties. Opposition parties in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Goa, Northeast and Karnataka were targeted and even in Jammu and Kashmir parties have split and new parties have been formed.’’

Omar Abdullah said, "It is unfortunate, but it is the reality."



When asked about Shah Faisal withdrawing the petition challenging Article 370, Omar said that he has the right to do what he wants to do, he can withdraw the petition as he was not forced to file the petition, and nobody has forced him to take it back.

IAS topper Shah Faisal has withdrawn the petition filed in the Supreme Court regarding Article 370. He filed this petition in 2019. In view of the title of the petition is still Shah Faisal vs Union of India, Shah Faisal issued a clarification stating that he had withdrawn the petition long back.

Responding to a question about opposition unity at the national level, Omar said the strength of the opposition can be decided only in elections.

On holding elections in Jammu and Kashmir, he said, "BJP is scared of elections in Jammu and Kashmir, they do not want elections to be held here because they know that if assembly elections are held here, they will not get even 10 seats." Election is our democratic right, but we know that we will not get our rights from these people. "BJP is not ready to face elections in JK," he said.

Omar Abdullah was on a visit to central Kashmir's Ganderbal district for a party meeting.