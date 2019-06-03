close

Jammu and Kashmir encounter

One terrorist killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian, exchange of fire on

The exchange of fire between security forces and terrorists is currently underway.

SHOPIAN: One terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Molu-Chitragam area of Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district in the early hours of Monday. The exchange of fire between security forces and terrorists is currently underway.

The encounter comes after at least two terrorists were killed and a paratrooper injured in an encounter on May 31 in Shopian district. Several arms and ammunition were recovered from the spot. The exchange of fire had taken place during the cordon and search operation at Dragad village in Zainapora area of the district. 

In another exchange of fire on May 30, two terrorists were killed at Dangerpora area of Sopore in the state. The encounter had started hours after troops from the Rashtriya Rifles, the Special Operations Group of the police and the Central Reserve Police Force launched the operation in Dangarpora village after getting information about the presence of terrorists.

Jammu and Kashmir encounterShopian encountershopianTerrorist
