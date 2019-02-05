हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jammu-Srinagar highway

One-way traffic to continue on Jammu-Srinagar highway

The highway has remained open for one-way traffic since the last three days.

One-way traffic to continue on Jammu-Srinagar highway

Jammu: One-way traffic will continue on the strategic Jammu-Srinagar highway on Tuesday, the traffic department said.

A department advisory, however, said that no vehicle will be allowed to move in from the opposite direction.

The highway has remained open for one-way traffic since the last three days.

Landslides in the Bannihal-Ramban sector at Panthal, Battery Chashma, Gagroo, Anokhi Falls and some other places have resulted in the frequent blockade of the highway during the last one month.

Besides landslides, the nearly 300-km road has been highly slippery due to heavy snowfall.

Blockade of the highway often causes scarcity of essential supplies in the landlocked Kashmir Valley.

Tags:
Jammu-Srinagar highwayJ&K landlsideBannihal-RambanKashmir Valley.
Next
Story

Fresh spell of rain, snow in Jammu and Kashmir

Must Watch

PT1M31S

UP CM Yogi Adityanath to address rally in West Bengal's Purulia today