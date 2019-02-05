One-way traffic to continue on Jammu-Srinagar highway

Jammu: One-way traffic will continue on the strategic Jammu-Srinagar highway on Tuesday, the traffic department said.

A department advisory, however, said that no vehicle will be allowed to move in from the opposite direction.

The highway has remained open for one-way traffic since the last three days.

Landslides in the Bannihal-Ramban sector at Panthal, Battery Chashma, Gagroo, Anokhi Falls and some other places have resulted in the frequent blockade of the highway during the last one month.

Besides landslides, the nearly 300-km road has been highly slippery due to heavy snowfall.

Blockade of the highway often causes scarcity of essential supplies in the landlocked Kashmir Valley.