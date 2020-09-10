Pakistan Army providing sophisticated M Series weapons to terrorists in Kashmir: Report

SRINAGAR: Indian Intelligence agencies have gathered inputs suggesting that Pakistan is providing highly sophisticated weapons to terror groups waging jihad in the Kashmir Valley

Two more US-made M Series rifles were recently recovered from the Line Of Control (LOC). Additionally, three rifles of M Series were recovered in Kashmir in the last two days.

Joint Security forces have recovered arms and ammunition from the Dulanja area of Uri near the Line of Control in Baramullah district in north Kashmir after busting a terror hideout.

In the last two days, security forces have recovered more sophisticated weapons in Kashmir that include three US-made M series rifles. The recoveries indicate that Pakistan is now supplying sophisticated weaponry to the terrorists active in Kashmir.

Today, a terrorist hideout was busted in the Dulanja village of Uri sector of Line of Control and two M Series rifles of Pakistani Origin along with four magazines of M-Series rifles and two pistols with 4 magazines were recovered.

In a joint press conference, the security forces said that they have inputs for a week that a consignment of weapons is being delivered to terrorists active in the area.

On Wednesday, one rifle of M- Series was recovered from a truck at Jawahar tunnel when it was being transported to Kashmir along other arms and ammunition

DIG (Anantnag Atul Goel said yesterday, “The weapons were meant for the new recruits of terrorists” Until recently, terrorists were mostly seen using AK 47 or AK series rifles but now these recoveries of sophisticated US Made M- Series is a matter of worry for security forces in Jammu Kashmir.

As those weapons are more effective and were earlier used by the top commanders of Jaish-e-Mohammad only. Three years ago, the first M Series rifle was recovered when three terrorists of JeM were killed in south Kashmir including the nephew of the Masood Azhar.

DIG south Kashmir said that the primary investigation suggests that the source of the arms and ammunition recovered origin is Pakistan.

M Series weapons are mostly used by Pakistan Army. That indicates that such weapons are supplied by Pakistan Army to terrorists active in Kashmir.

It’s also seen from past few weeks that terrorists and their supporters across the LOC are throwing the weaponry from hills towards the Indian side and the OGWs ( overground workers) of terrorists active in Kashmir collect them and hide them near the villages close to LoC and at an appropriate time they transport it and handover to active terrorists in Kashmir valley.

The weaponry consignments come from LoC in Kashmir as well in Jammu and also international borders of Jammu are also used to transport the weapons.

Pakistan also used drones to deliver the weaponry to this side and till now twice Pakistan drones are shot by security forces which were carrying arms and ammunition.

An Army official said that based on inputs, search operations were carried out along the Line of Control and the recovery is also the result of intense search operation by the security forces.

Such searches will continue and we will not allow terrorists to succeed in their plans, he added.