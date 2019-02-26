हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Border Security Force

Pakistan Rangers, BSF clash in Akhnoor sector

Tuesday`s violation by Pakistan came on a day the Indian Air Force carried out strikes across the Line of Control (LoC) targeting terror camps in Balakote.

File photo

Jammu: Pakistani troopers on Tuesday violated the bilateral ceasefire on the international border in Jammu and Kashmir`s Akhnoor sector, triggering clashes with the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) that killed a Pakistani Ranger.

BSF sources said Pakistan Rangers resorted to "unprovoked ceasefire violation" targeting Indian positions. "BSF has retaliated strongly and effectively. A Pakistan Ranger was killed and five were injured in the retaliatory firing by our troops," official sources said.

