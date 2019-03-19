हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Pakistan

Pakistan violates ceasefire in Akhnoor and Sunderbani sectors of Jammu and Kashmir

The Pakistani Rangers have been repeatedly violating the ceasefire, killing security forces as well as civilians.

File photo

Srinagar: Pakistan on Monday violated ceasefire from across the Line of Control (LoC) in Akhnoor and Sunderbani sectors of Jammu and Kashmir. The violation of ceasefire was reported at around 10:45 pm.

Pakistani troops resorted to shelling with mortars and firing of small arms. Indian Army is effectively retaliating to the unprovoked firing.

The year 2018 had witnessed the highest number of ceasefire violations, which is 2,936, by the Pakistani troops in the last 15 years along the Indo-Pak border.

