ceasefire violation

Pakistan violates ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir Poonch district

Pakistani troops resorted to mortar shelling and also used small firearms to target Indian positions.

Pakistan violates ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir Poonch district
File photo

Srinagar: Pakistan on Friday violated ceasefire in Krishna Ghati sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district. The Defence Ministry said that an exchange of heavy fire took place between Indian and Pakistani soldiers on the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch.

"Around 7.30 a.m., Pakistan initiated the attack violating the ceasefire agreement. There was unprovoked attack launched by the Pakistani soldiers in Mankote and Krishna Ghati sectors," Ministry spokesperson Lt. Col. Devender Anand said.

Pakistani troops resorted to mortar shelling and also used small firearms to target Indian positions. The Indian Army retaliated effectively, he added.

(With inputs from IANS)

