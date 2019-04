Nowshera: Pakistan on Tuesday violated ceasefire in Nowshera sector of Jammu and Kashmir`s Rajouri district.

Indian Army is retaliating effectively. No casualty or damage to property has been reported so far.

At around 11:30 am, Pakistan initiated mortar shelling and small arms firing in Nowshera sector.

This comes a day after several Pakistan army personnel were killed following the retaliatory fire from the Indian side in response to constant ceasefire violations by Pakistan along the LoC.