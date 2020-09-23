हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ceasefire violations

Pakistan violates ceasefire in Kirni, Qasba sectors in J&K’s Poonch; Indian Army retaliates

The Pakistani troops on Wednesday continued unprovoked firing and shelling at the forward Indian positions along the Line of Control (LoC) in J&K’s Poonch district for the 5th consecutive day.

Image Credit: IANS

SRINAGAR: The Pakistani troops on Wednesday continued unprovoked firing and shelling at the forward Indian positions along the Line of Control (LoC) in J&K’s Poonch district for the 5th consecutive day.

“Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation around 9 a.m. today along the LoC in Shahpur, Kirni and Qasba sectors of Poonch district by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars. Indian Army retaliates befittingly,” Colonel Devender Anand, Defence Ministry spokesman said.

In over 3,186 ceasefire violations on the LoC by Pakistan since the beginning of this year, 24 civilians have been killed and over 100 injured.

Tags:
Ceasefire violationsPakistanJ&KPoonchIndian Army
NIA raids several locations in Kashmir in former DSP Davinder Singh case
