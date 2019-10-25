close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Pakistan

Pakistan violates ceasefire in Kupwara, homes damaged

Homes were damaged in Tumna and Riddi village in west Kupwara. It was immediately not known if there was any loss of life in the firing incident. 

Pakistan violates ceasefire in Kupwara, homes damaged
File Photo

Kupwara: Homes of several people were damaged in a ceasefire violation by Pakistani troops along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara, Jammu and Kashmir, on Friday. 

The homes were damaged in Tumna and Riddi village in west Kupwara. It was immediately not known if there was any loss of life in the firing incident. 

On Thursday, Pakistan Army violated ceasefire in the Tangdhar sector of the Kupwara district.

Earlier on October 20, two Indian soldiers and a civilian were killed in a provoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan in the Tangdhar sector.

After this, the Indian Army had launched an attack using heavy firepower on the terrorist camps based in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) region.

The ceasefire violation from Pakistan Army was started to push infiltrators into the Indian side, according to the sources.

Tags:
Pakistanceasefire violationJammu and Kashmir
Next
Story

Pakistan violates ceasefire in Mendhar sector of Poonch, jawan injured

Must Watch

PT16M14S

'BJP will form government in Haryana after Diwali'