Srinagar: According to a statement issued by the Indian Army on Saturday, Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation at around 3.45 p.m. by firing small arms and shelling Mortars along the Line of Control (LoC) in Degwar sector of Poonch district.

This is the second ceasefire violation in the last one week by the Pakistani Army.

"Indian Army is retaliating befittingly," the statement said.